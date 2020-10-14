Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.45 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Stakenet has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $861,332.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00618365 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005070 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00034286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.99 or 0.04335458 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00055874 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 110,536,583 coins and its circulating supply is 107,495,929 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

