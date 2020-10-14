Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 509.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509.44 ($6.66).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 354.60 ($4.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.84. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.