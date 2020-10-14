Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 5.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

