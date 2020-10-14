Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,169,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

