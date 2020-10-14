Stephane Gibon Purchases 40,000 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Stephane Gibon bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

LON PHTM opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.05. Photo-Me International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.98 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67.

PHTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

