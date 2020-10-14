StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $25.18 on Monday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

