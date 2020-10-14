Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE STL opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

