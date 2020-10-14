STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Gap Down to $34.50

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $27.00. STM Group shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 959,695 shares.
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55.
About STM Group (LON:STM)
STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.
