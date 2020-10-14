STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

STM opened at €29.90 ($35.18) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.05.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.