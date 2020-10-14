STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

STM opened at €29.90 ($35.18) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.05.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

