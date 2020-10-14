Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.45. Stobart Group shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 448,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Stobart Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

