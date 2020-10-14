Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.45. Stobart Group shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 448,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Stobart Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

