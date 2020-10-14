Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Gap Up to $225.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.00, but opened at $235.50. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $236.50, with a volume of 1,665,453 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

