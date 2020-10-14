Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,880,035 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 1,385,726 call options.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

AAPL stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $536,884,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

