Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,765 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 628 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of XPER opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Seams bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,014.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xperi by 0.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Xperi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

