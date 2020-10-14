Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Qiagen Put Options (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 801 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Qiagen by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 60,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Qiagen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,747.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

