Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,197 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical daily volume of 257 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.19.

FIS opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,912,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229,884 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 105,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

