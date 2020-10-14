Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,649 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.91. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

