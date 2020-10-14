Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Celanese Put Options (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 857 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 908% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Celanese by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Celanese by 499,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Celanese by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

