Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,861 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises approximately 3.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 4.71% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $745,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $847.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

