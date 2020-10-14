Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

SUMO opened at $22.15 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

