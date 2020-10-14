Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s previous close.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

