Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $22.15 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

