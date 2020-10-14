Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $55.00 at JMP Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 93.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOVA. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE NOVA opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

