Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 519.8% in September

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 519.8% from the September 15th total of 387,200 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.94.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

