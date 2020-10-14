Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £150.66 in Stock

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($196.84).
Nicholas Gresham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 14th, Nicholas Gresham acquired 97 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.35 ($196.43).
Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 156.10 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Superdry plc has a one year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.
Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile
Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.
