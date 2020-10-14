Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £150.66 in Stock

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($196.84).

Nicholas Gresham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Nicholas Gresham acquired 97 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.35 ($196.43).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 156.10 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Superdry plc has a one year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

