SVB Leerink Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $100.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $892,177.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,017,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $224,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.