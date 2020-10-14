SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

