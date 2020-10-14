Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.28. Symphony International shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 63,202 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

Symphony International Company Profile (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

