SyncFab (MFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $871.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.70 or 0.04946307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,040,956 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.