Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $245.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $231.26 and last traded at $231.26, with a volume of 22782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.82.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Insiders sold a total of 295,594 shares of company stock worth $62,546,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.