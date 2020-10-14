Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, an increase of 1,906.4% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

SYPR stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

