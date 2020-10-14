T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

T WINE EST LTD/S Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

