Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

