Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives $20.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.
TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.
In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tapestry stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.
