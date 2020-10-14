Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives $20.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,130.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 267,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.