Targa Resources (TRGP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/9/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

10/1/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/19/2020 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 300.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,302 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,580,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

