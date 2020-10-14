Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 2.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

TGT stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.05. The stock had a trading volume of 74,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

