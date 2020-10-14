Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

TGT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. 68,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

