TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year.

TCF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

TCF stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,776,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,903 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 150.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

