Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 11.9% Higher

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 188,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 61,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $280.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.