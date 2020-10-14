Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives $18.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNK. BofA Securities cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 271.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $362.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.05. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

