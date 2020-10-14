Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) vs. Blue Ridge Real Estate (NYSE:BRRE) Critical Contrast

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

69.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tejon Ranch and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 19.42% 1.98% 1.63% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 8.21 $10.58 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.38 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, two full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,129 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.