TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.12

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 3195127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $709.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.84.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

