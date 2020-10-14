Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEX. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

TEX opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

