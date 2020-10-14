Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.95

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.95 and last traded at $106.95, with a volume of 3291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,727.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

