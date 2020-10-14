TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.72

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 1090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $91,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

