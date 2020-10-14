The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $170.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

NYSE:BA opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $1,903,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

