The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The First Bancorp stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $241.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71. The First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 941.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.