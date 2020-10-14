The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
The First Bancorp stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $241.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71. The First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $30.64.
The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 27.32%.
The First Bancorp Company Profile
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
