The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

