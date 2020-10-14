The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
