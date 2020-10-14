The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

