The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of GUT opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
