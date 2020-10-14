The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of GUT opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

