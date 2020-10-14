The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

The GEO Group has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years. The GEO Group has a payout ratio of 122.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

